﻿
News / World

Typhoon Krathon death toll in Philippines climbs to 5

Xinhua
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-10-04       0
The death toll in Typhoon Krathon that hit the Philippines starting the weekend rose to at least five, with one person still missing, a disaster operations agency said Friday.
Xinhua
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-10-04       0

The death toll in Typhoon Krathon that hit the Philippines starting the weekend rose to at least five, with one person still missing, a disaster operations agency said Friday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the deaths were recorded from two northernmost Philippine regions hit by Krathon.

The deaths included a 62-year-old male who drowned in Ilocos Norte and a 25-year-old who was electrocuted in Cagayan Valley. The agency said it was still validating the causes of the deaths of the three others.

The agency said search continued for the person swept away by a strong current.

The agency said that Krathon affected almost 243,000 people in at least 828 villages in Ilocos Norte, Cagayan Valley, and the Cordillera Administrative region in the northern part of the main Luzon island.

The agency estimated the initial cost of infrastructure and agriculture damage at over 1 billion pesos (US$17.77 million).

An average of 20 typhoons lash the Philippines yearly.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     