2 men hospitalized after police shooting in western Sydney

Two men are in hospital, with one in critical condition, after being shot by police in western Sydney on Friday.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that officers were called to a block of units in the suburb of Wentworthville -- approximately 25 km west of Sydney's central business district -- following reports that a stolen vehicle was at the location.

NSW Police said that officers entered the building's underground car park where the stolen vehicle was allegedly driven at them. Officers discharged their firearms in response, injuring two men inside the car.

Both men received first aid from the police officers until the arrival of paramedics and were then taken to a nearby hospital, with one in a critical condition and the other in a serious but stable condition.

"The police officers were not physically injured," NSW Police said.

A critical incident investigation into the incident is now underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
