G7 voices concern over "deteriorating situation" in Mideast

Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Thursday voiced "deep concern" over the "deteriorating situation" in the Middle East.

The "dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fuelling uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East, which is in no one's interest. Therefore, we call on all regional players to act responsibly and with restraint," said a G7 statement released by 10 Downing Street.

The statement said G7 leaders had discussed "coordinated efforts and actions" to avoid further escalation of conflict in the region, without specifying details.

"We also reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in the flow of humanitarian assistance, and an end to the conflict," it said.

As to the recent escalating conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, leaders of the seven biggest developed countries urged all actors to protect civilian populations, saying they are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to address the urgent needs of civilians in Lebanon.

In the statement, they stressed "the importance of the United Nations in resolving armed conflict and mitigating the humanitarian impact in the Middle East," saying that "we are committed to reinforcing our support to the mission, pursuant to applicable UN resolutions."

The G7 comprises the United States, Britain, Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Japan.

Also on Thursday, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad reported that a total of 1,974 people have been killed, including 127 children and 261 women, since the onset of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict in October last year. The World Health Organization said on the same day that 28 healthcare workers were killed in the past 24 hours in Lebanon amid escalating hostilities.