﻿
News / World

359 killed as suspected cholera cases exceed 10,000 in Nigeria

Xinhua
  13:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-05       0
An outbreak of cholera killed at least 359 people in 33 Nigerian states including the southwestern state of Lagos between January and September this year.
Xinhua
  13:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-05       0

An outbreak of cholera killed at least 359 people in 33 Nigerian states including the southwestern state of Lagos between January and September this year, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report on Thursday.

In an update on the cholera outbreak in Nigeria obtained by Xinhua in the capital of Abuja on Friday, the public health agency confirmed a surge in the number of suspected cases, which has risen to 10,837 this year.

So far this year, a total of 33 of Nigeria's 36 states have reported suspected cases of cholera. At least 15 new fatal cases, from 198 suspected new cases, were reported in five states last week alone, with a case-fatality ratio of 7.6 percent, the NCDC said.

Leading a multi-sectoral National Cholera Technical Working Group, the NCDC urged state authorities to step up their cholera preparedness and response plan and build capacities to manage emergencies.

In September, at least "254 rapid diagnostic tests were conducted with 175 positive results, 149 stool culture tests conducted and 103 positive results," read the NCDC report.

In the communities affected by the outbreak of the infectious disease, open defecation has been a common practice, the NCDC noted. While also highlighting the poor access to potable water and sanitation, it said this practice has posed a challenge to the country's effort to curb the spread of cholera.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death by severe dehydration. The cholera outbreak is frequently reported in Nigeria due to the lack of potable water supply, especially in densely populated areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     