Singapore police investigate 112 for illegal moneylending

Singaporean police are investigating 112 suspects for unlicensed moneylending following an enforcement operation from September 23 to 27, according to the latest statement from the police.

Preliminary investigations showed that 22 suspects conducted harassment at debtors' residences and 47 assisted unlicensed moneylenders by carrying out ATM transfers.

One suspect provided six SIM cards to an unlicensed moneylender and the remaining 42 helped illegal moneylenders to open and use their bank accounts.

Investigations against the suspects, aged from 16 to 77, are ongoing.