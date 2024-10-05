Singapore police investigate 482 suspects for scam

Singaporean police are investigating 482 suspects for scam offenses following an enforcement operation from September 13 to October 3, according to the latest statement from the police.

The suspects were involved in over 1,400 cases, including love scams, investment scams, friend impersonation scams, e-commerce scams, job scams, and fake buyer scams.

The police said victims lost over 12.2 million Singapore dollars (9.4 million US dollars).

The suspects were under investigation for cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a license.