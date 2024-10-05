6 soldiers, 6 terrorists killed in NW Pakistan's clash

Six troops including an officer and an equal number of terrorists were killed in a clash between security forces and militants in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said in a statement on Saturday.

The incident happened in North Waziristan district of the province where the two sides engaged in a gun battle, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in the statement.

A clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

The country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the military for eliminating the terrorists and paid tribute to the killed troops for their valor.