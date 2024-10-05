Mongolia's GDP per capita expected to reach 6,800 USD in 2025: PM

Mongolia's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is projected to reach 6,800 US dollars in 2025, the country's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene has said.

Oyun-Erdene made the remarks while presenting the draft state budget 2025 during a parliamentary session on Friday, according to the government's press office.

"After remaining stagnant at 4,000 dollars for over a decade, Mongolia's per capita GDP surpassed 6,000 dollars in 2023, driven by improvements in port access, the identification of hidden economy in the mineral sector, and growth in tourism. According to projected estimates, the per capita GDP of our country is expected to reach around 6,800 dollars in 2025," he said.

Furthermore, the prime minister noted that if 14 mega projects are fully launched in 2026, there is a likelihood that per capita GDP could reach the milestone of 10,000 dollars by 2028 for the Asian country.