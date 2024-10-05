﻿
News / World

Mongolia's GDP per capita expected to reach 6,800 USD in 2025: PM

Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-05       0
Mongolia's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is projected to reach 6,800 US dollars in 2025, the country's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene has said.
Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-05       0

Mongolia's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is projected to reach 6,800 US dollars in 2025, the country's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene has said.

Oyun-Erdene made the remarks while presenting the draft state budget 2025 during a parliamentary session on Friday, according to the government's press office.

"After remaining stagnant at 4,000 dollars for over a decade, Mongolia's per capita GDP surpassed 6,000 dollars in 2023, driven by improvements in port access, the identification of hidden economy in the mineral sector, and growth in tourism. According to projected estimates, the per capita GDP of our country is expected to reach around 6,800 dollars in 2025," he said.

Furthermore, the prime minister noted that if 14 mega projects are fully launched in 2026, there is a likelihood that per capita GDP could reach the milestone of 10,000 dollars by 2028 for the Asian country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     