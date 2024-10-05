﻿
Social media X fined 5.23 mln USD in Brazil

Xinhua
Social media X, formerly known as Twitter, has paid 28.6 million reais in fines to the Brazilian government to seek the resumption of its operations in the country.
Social media X, formerly known as Twitter, has paid 28.6 million reais (about 5.23 million US dollars) in fines to the Brazilian government to seek the resumption of its operations in the country, local media reported Friday.

The social media giant, owned by Elon Musk, has submitted proof of payment of the fines imposed by Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, according to lawyers from X.

De Moraes suspended X in Brazil in August after the company failed to appoint a legal representative in the country to hear concerns about disinformation campaigns and content moderation.

Musk decided to resume the operations of X in Brazil after Starlink, his satellite Internet company, began facing operational difficulties in the country.

