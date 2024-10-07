﻿
News / World

Pakistani PM condemns attack on Chinese convoy in Karachi

Xinhua
  15:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep shock and sorrow on Monday over the attack on a Chinese national convoy in the country's Karachi on Sunday night.
Xinhua
  15:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep shock and sorrow on Monday over the attack on a Chinese national convoy in the country's southern port city of Karachi on Sunday night, which resulted in the deaths of two Chinese citizens and left another injured.

In an official statement, the prime minister strongly condemned the "heinous act" and offered his "heartfelt condolences" to the people of China, especially the families of the victims.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by last night's tragic incident in Karachi, resulting in the loss of two precious Chinese lives and injuring another," said the prime minister, praying for the quick recovery of the injured.

Sharif assured that an immediate investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to protecting Chinese nationals in the country, pledging that every possible measure would be taken to ensure their safety.

"Pakistan stands committed to safeguarding our Chinese friends. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure their security and well-being," he added.

Earlier on Monday morning, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said that the attack happened at about 11:00 p.m. local time on Sunday (1800 GMT) when a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was attacked by terrorists near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Karachi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     