Hamas says bombs Israel's Tel Aviv with rockets
16:31 UTC+8, 2024-10-07 0
Hamas said on Monday that its armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, bombarded the Israeli city of Tel Aviv with a barrage of rockets "as part of the ongoing battle of attrition."
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
