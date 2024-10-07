﻿
Exit polls show Tunisian President Kais Saied winning presidential election

Exit polls showed that Tunisian President Kais Saied is expected to win the presidential election on Sunday, Tunisian State TV reported.

According to the estimated results of a poll by Sigma Conseil, a Tunisian survey company, Saied won 89.2 percent of the vote, followed by Ayachi Zammel with 6.9 percent and Zouhair Maghzaoui with 3.9 percent.

In a press briefing following the election, Farouk Bouaskar, president of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), said the preliminary turnout in the presidential election reached 27.7 percent.

According to statistics from the ISIE, a total of 2,599,252 Tunisians voted in Tunisia and 104,903 Tunisians went to the polls abroad.

The official TAP news agency said the Chahed Observatory reported a turnout of 28.8 percent when the polling stations closed.

The total number of voters registered on the electoral register is around 9,753,217 people.

The preliminary results of the election will be announced Monday evening, according to the ISIE.

Source: Xinhua
