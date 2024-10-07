﻿
5 dead, many hospitalized due to suspected heatstroke, poor management at Indian Air Force show

Xinhua
  19:32 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0
Five people died and many were hospitalized due to suspected heatstroke and alleged poor crowd management at an Indian Air Force show in the southern Indian city of Chennai.
At least five people died and many were hospitalized due to suspected heatstroke and alleged poor crowd management at an Indian Air Force (IAF) show in the southern Indian city of Chennai, officials said Monday.

The show commemorating the IAF's 92nd anniversary was organized at Marina Beach in the city on Sunday and attended by a record 1.5 million people.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam lawmaker Kanimozhi Karunanidhi Monday said the deaths of five people due to suspected heatstroke after the IAF show was "very painful" and that "unmanageable gatherings" should be avoided.

"The news of the death of five people is very sad and painful when the public who witnessed the military flight adventure program held at the Marina beach in Chennai suffered from the crowd and soaring heat. Unmanageable gatherings should be avoided," the lawmaker wrote on social media.

A New Delhi-based television news channel NDTV said there was no adequate arrangement for drinking water in the spectators' area of the event, which was held on a day when the maximum temperature reached 35 degrees Celsius.

Reports said buses and trains were crowded for hours. The rush caused a gridlock around the beach, with spectators having to walk long distances to reach the venue.

People also had to walk 3 to 4 kilometers on the jam-packed roads to get public conveyance or pick up their vehicles after the show, reports said.

Ma Subramanian, local government minister for medical and family welfare, said drinking water supply, medical teams and security for crowd control were arranged for the event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
