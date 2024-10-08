DPRK top leader says would never allow destruction of balance of force on Korean peninsula

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) would never allow the destruction of the balance of force on the Korean peninsula, but develop defence science and industry to bolster up the war deterrent for self-defence "limitlessly," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, made the remarks during a speech at the Kim Jong Un University of National Defence on Monday.

During the address to the teaching staff and students of the elite military academy, Kim underscored the validity of the DPRK's logic of building self-defence capability, saying the country should have physical strength capable of always deterring the enemy and keeping the situation under control, according to the KCNA report.

He also stressed the need to "neutralize the imperialists' aggressive and adventurous military activities with absolute superiority of the defence sci-tech capabilities," the KCNA said.