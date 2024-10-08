Hopfield, Hinton win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics
The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics went to two scientists and John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton.
The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics went to two scientists, John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton, for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Tuesday.
