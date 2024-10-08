﻿
Tunisian President Kais Saied re-elected: preliminary results

Preliminary results showed that Tunisian President Kais Saied has been re-elected for a second term, after winning 90.69 percent of the vote in Sunday's presidential election.
Tunisia's President Kais Saied casts his vote during presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, on October 6, 2024.

Preliminary results showed that Tunisian President Kais Saied has been re-elected for a second term, after winning 90.69 percent of the vote in Sunday's presidential election, the country's Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) said here Monday.

"According to preliminary results, Saied received 2,438,954 favorable votes," ISIE President Farouk Bouasker told a press conference.

"As for the candidate, Ayachi Zammel, he won 7.35 percent of the vote, while the third candidate, Zouhair Maghzaoui, received 1.97 percent of the vote," Bouasker said.

The final results of the presidential election will be announced by November 9 at the latest, Bouasker said.

Tunisia conducts presidential elections every five years, and the 66-year-old Saied has been in office since his election in 2019.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
