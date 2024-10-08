250,000 stimulant tablets seized in eastern Myanmar

Myanmar police seized 250,000 stimulant tablets in eastern Myanmar's Shan State, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint anti-narcotics task force inspected a motorcycle in Yatsauk Township of Shan State on October 7 and confiscated 150,000 stimulant tablets.

On the same day, they inspected another motorcycle in Mong Hsat township of Shan State and seized an additional 100,000 stimulant tablets, the committee said.

The total street value of the seized drugs is 115 million kyats (about 54,761 US dollars), it added.

Three suspects involved in the cases have been charged under the country's laws, and a further investigation was underway, it said.