DPRK to cut off roads, railways connected to S. Korea: KCNA
11:33 UTC+8, 2024-10-09 0
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea said Wednesday that it will completely cut off roads and railways connected to South Korea beginning Wednesday.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Wednesday that it will completely cut off roads and railways connected to South Korea beginning Wednesday, reported DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
