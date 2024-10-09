﻿
Brazil lifts ban on X after fines paid, court orders complied

  11:34 UTC+8, 2024-10-09       0
Brazil's Supreme Court authorized the social media platform X to resume operations in the country after being banned for over a month due to non-compliance with court rulings.
Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday authorized the social media platform X to resume operations in the country after being banned for over a month due to non-compliance with court rulings.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes lifted the ban after X paid approximately 28.6 million reals (US$5.17 million) in fines to the Brazilian government, local media reported.

"I hereby declare the suspension lifted and authorize the immediate resumption of X Brasil Internet Ltd's activities within the national territory. I also order the National Telecommunications Agency to implement this decision and report back to this Supreme Court within 24 hours," Moraes ruled.

X was banned on August 30 for refusing to appoint a legal representative in Brazil and for not paying fines for disregarding a court order.

The platform has since appointed a legal representative and complied with a separate court order to block the accounts of individuals being investigated for inciting a coup in Brazil.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
