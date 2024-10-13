﻿
News / World

Israel's Netanyahu urges UN to withdraw peacekeepers from southern Lebanon

Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2024-10-13       0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday urged the United Nations to withdraw its UNIFIL peacekeeping force from southern Lebanon.
Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2024-10-13       0

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday urged the United Nations to withdraw its UNIFIL peacekeeping force from southern Lebanon.

"Mr. Secretary-General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way," Netanyahu said in a public video statement, addressing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"It should be done right now, immediately," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu claimed that the presence of UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) forces in southern Lebanon makes them "hostages of Hezbollah," the Lebanese armed group and political party with which Israel has been engaged in conflict since last October.

The prime minister expressed regret over the incident last week in which Israeli forces injured two UNIFIL soldiers in southern Lebanon. "We are doing everything possible to prevent this harm," he said.

On Friday, UNIFIL condemned the attack on peacekeepers as "a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council Resolution 1701," stating that such incidents place UN peacekeepers in "extremely grave danger."

Since early October, the Israeli military has conducted targeted ground operations against Hezbollah positions near the Lebanese border, while intensifying airstrikes and artillery bombardments across Lebanon, particularly in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     