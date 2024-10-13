﻿
Iran bans all electronic communication devices on flights except cell phones

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced on Saturday a ban on electronic communication devices, such as pagers and walkie-talkies, from airplane cabins and checked luggage.
Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced on Saturday a ban on electronic communication devices, such as pagers and walkie-talkies, from airplane cabins and checked luggage.

To ensure flight safety, all electronic communication devices, except mobile phones, are prohibited in the aviation sector, the ICAO said in a statement.

The announcement came weeks after deadly explosions involving devices in Lebanon in mid-September, which resulted in over 30 deaths and thousands of injuries. Following the explosions, Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority banned pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights from Beirut's airport.

According to a previous report by Iran's official news agency IRNA, Iran Air, the country's flag carrier, prohibited chargers and wireless devices on round-trip flights between Tehran and Beirut on September 21.

Source: Xinhua
