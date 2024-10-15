S. Korean military fires south of MDL following alleged DPRK road explosion

South Korea's military fires south of the inter-Korean border after Seoul claimed that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea exploded part of roads connected to South Korea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.

The JCS said in a statement that the DPRK military carried out detonations for the presumed purpose of blockading roads on the DPRK side of the western Gyeongui and the eastern Donghae lines, north of the military demarcation line, at around 12pm local time.

In response, the South Korean military fired shots in areas south of the MDL, the JCS noted.

The General Staff of the Korean People's Army of the DPRK said on October 9 that it would completely cut off roads and railways connected to South Korea and fortify the relevant areas of its side with strong defense structures.

The two Koreas are linked by roads and railways along the western Gyeongui line connecting South Korea's border city of Paju to the DPRK's Kaesong and the Donghae line along the east coast.