﻿
News / World

India, Canada expel each other's diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Xinhua
  18:17 UTC+8, 2024-10-15       0
India on Monday asked six Canadian diplomats in New Delhi to leave the country by Saturday hours.
Xinhua
  18:17 UTC+8, 2024-10-15       0

India on Monday asked six Canadian diplomats in New Delhi to leave the country by Saturday hours after it decided to withdraw its high commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other "targeted diplomats and officials" from Canada.

Canada has also announced expulsion of six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner.

The development came after Ottawa said the Indian high commissioner and other diplomats are "persons of interest" in a matter related to a Canadian investigation, a claim strongly rejected by New Delhi.

New Delhi and Ottawa were locked in a diplomatic row in September 2023, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents played a role in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, near Vancouver in June. India outrightly denied the allegations and described them as "absurd and motivated."

The dispute was followed by the tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions between the two sides.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     