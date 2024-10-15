DPRK explodes parts of roads connected to S. Korea: Seoul
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) exploded parts of roads connected to South Korea after Pyongyang's announcement on October 9 to cut off all inter-Korean roads and railways, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
South Korea's military fired shots south of the military demarcation line after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea exploded parts of roads connected to South Korea.
