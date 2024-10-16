News / World

German police issue warning to Chinese women after series of rapes

German police have issued warnings urging young Chinese women in Germany to be vigilant about their personal safety following a series of rapes targeting Chinese women.
German police have issued warnings in German, English, and Chinese, urging young Chinese women in Germany to be vigilant about their safety following a series of rapes targeting Chinese women in Frankfurt and its surrounding areas this year, German media outlet Deutsche Welle reported on Monday.

According to local authorities, the suspect's typical modus operandi involves browsing rental advertisements on Chinese social media platforms such as WeChat and Xiaohongshu, then visiting the victims' residences under the pretext of renting a room or booking an Airbnb. Upon meeting the victims, he assaults them sexually.

Police indicated that the suspect may also disguise himself as a woman when seeking potential victims. Thus far, four Chinese women have been attacked, with two incidents in Frankfurt and the rest in nearby states.

In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, local senior prosecutor Dominik Mies said the authorities would spare no effort to apprehend the suspect. However, the top priority for local prosecutors and police was to warn potential victims to take precautions.

The Frankfurt police posted a trilingual notice in German, English, and Chinese on their official website on September 20. In addition to disclosing the details of the cases and alerting the local population, the police also appealed to anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.

The Frankfurt police posted a trilingual notice in German, English, and Chinese on their official website on September 20.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
