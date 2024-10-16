German authorities warn of serial attacker targeting Chinese women

German media outlet Deutsche Welle and local police have issued warnings about a serial rapist targeting women of Chinese origin.

Since January, the suspect has reportedly sexually assaulted four young women during apartment viewings.

The perpetrator connected with victims through online platforms, using a fake identity. According to a recent press release, several rape cases were reported in the state of Hesse and nearby regions. All incidents occurred during apartment viewings.

On September 20, Frankfurt police released a statement in German, English, and Chinese, warning that the suspect, possibly of Chinese descent, made contact with the victims through Chinese social media platforms such as WeChat and Xiaohongshu. The victims had advertised their apartments for rent, sale, or short-term accommodation options like couch-surfing.

In several confirmed cases, the suspect pretended to be looking for an apartment to rent, a low-cost room to stay in, or a property to purchase in order to gain access to the victims' apartments. Police noted that in some instances, the suspect posed as a Chinese woman when contacting the victims online.

The Frankfurt Public Prosecutor's Office has taken over the investigation, as authorities believe a serial offender is responsible.

Investigators hope that by making the case public, they can receive more information from the community and prevent further assaults.