Over 1.4 mln DPRK youngsters apply to join army following drone incursion incident

More than 1.4 million youngsters in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea applied to join or rejoin the military earlier this week, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.

More than 1.4 million youth league officials and youth and students across the country volunteered to join or rejoin the army on October 14 and 15, said the KCNA, following an alleged South Korean drone infiltration into Pyongyang, the capital of the DPRK.

The DPRK called the drone incident "a serious provocation of violating its sovereignty."

The DPRK's Foreign Ministry issued a statement late last Friday accusing South Korea of sending drones over Pyongyang. The South Korean military has denied the accusation.

In the latest sign of the heightened tensions between the two countries, the DPRK military blew up parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae lines north of the Military Demarcation Line on Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

The DPRK has yet to respond to the road explosion claim.