Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza: Israeli state media
21:15 UTC+8, 2024-10-17 0
Israel's state-owned Kan TV news, citing Israeli officials, reported that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed on Thursday in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.
