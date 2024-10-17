News / World

Nigerian president confirms over 100 killed in gasoline tanker explosion

Xinhua
  18:34 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0
The death toll of a gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria's northern state of Jigawa early this week exceeded 100.
Xinhua
  18:34 UTC+8, 2024-10-17       0
Nigerian president confirms over 100 killed in gasoline tanker explosion
Reuters

A fuel tanker that overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle and caused fatalities, according to police and state emergency services, is seen in the middle of a road, in Majia, Jigawa State, Nigeria, October 16.

The death toll of a gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria's northern state of Jigawa early this week exceeded 100, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's spokesman said Wednesday.

A statement issued Wednesday evening by Bayo Onanuga, a senior presidential spokesman, on behalf of Tinubu, described as "devastating" the night inferno in Majiya, a town in the Taura local government area of Jigawa late Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Nigerian leader directed a delegation of senior officials to condole with the families of the deceased, assess the situation at the scene of the incident, and visit scores of injured people in the hospital. He also directed that emergency aid, including medical supplies, food, and shelter, be extended to the victims receiving treatment and others affected by the tanker fire.

While assuring the citizens of the government's better commitment to the swift and comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across the country, Tinubu further directed the road safety police to strengthen night travel measures, such as increased patrols, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and other highway safety mechanisms to prevent recurrences of the incident.

Earlier the police had confirmed at least 90 people killed and 50 others injured following the explosion. The victims were mostly people who had rushed to the scene to collect gasoline after the tanker lost control and overturned, a police spokesman earlier told Xinhua.

A mass burial for the deceased was held Wednesday morning, said Shi'isu Lawan Adam, the spokesman for the police in Jigawa.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     