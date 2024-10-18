Archdiocese of Los Angeles to pay US$880m to settle sexual abuse claims

The Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles on Wednesday agreed to an 880 million US-dollar settlement with 1,353 people who accused several priests of sexual abuse spanning decades and in many cases involving children.



Attorney Morgan Stewart, who led the settlement negotiations, described it as the largest single child sexual abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese.

Stewart highlighted the immense suffering of the victims over the decades. Many survivors have died, and many of those involved, both survivors and those who had knowledge of the abuse, are aging, he said.

Los Angeles resident Timothy M., a Catholic who regularly goes to mass, said Thursday that he found this a positive step but one that doesn't undo the pain and suffering.

"My family knows one of the victims, and that's the sort of childhood trauma and shame that never leaves you, especially when it came at the hand of someone you trusted who is meant to be a moral guide and pillar of the community," he told Xinhua.

Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose Gomez, also president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement that while no financial compensation could undo the pain, the agreement represents a step toward accountability.

The settlement will be funded through various sources, including investments, bank financing, and accumulated reserves from the Archdiocese, and will be handled independently of the Archdiocese. The plaintiffs will participate in fairly distributing the money.

Over the ongoing global reckoning over clergy sexual abuse in recent years, the Log Angeles Archdiocese has already paid 740 million dollars over sexual abuse claims.

Similar cases against the Catholic Church worldwide have prompted numerous lawsuits and financial settlements in recent decades. In the United States, clergy sexual abuse became particularly prominent following a groundbreaking 2002 investigation by The Boston Globe, which exposed widespread clergy sexual abuse in the Boston Archdiocese, with efforts by church officials to cover it up.

California played a significant role in the broader legal battle against the Church. The state passed legislation allowing victims to file lawsuits related to incidents of sexual abuse, even if the statute of limitations had expired. Similar laws have been enacted in other states.

The financial and legal strain of these lawsuits has forced many dioceses to seek bankruptcy protection to manage their mounting liabilities. The Los Angeles Archdiocese avoided taking that step, as Gomez said that despite the financial burden, the Archdiocese remained committed to its mission of serving the community.

Response to the settlement has been generally positive, but some critics argued that financial settlements, though necessary, ensure the Church avoids deeper consequences.