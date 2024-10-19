6 bodies found after avalanche in Kyrgyzstan

The bodies of all six people who went missing in an avalanche in southern Kyrgyzstan have been found, the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said Saturday.

The bodies of three people were found on Friday, and three more were found on Saturday morning, said the ministry.

Earlier, rescuers said that a group of 14 people went to the mountains in the Chatkal district of the Jalal-Abad region to collect medicinal plants on October 9. Eight were found alive on Wednesday after being reported missing after an avalanche on Sunday.