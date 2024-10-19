Bomb threat reported aboard Air New Zealand plane at Sydney Airport

A bomb threat has been reported onboard an Air New Zealand plane at Sydney Airport on Saturday, local media reported.

The incident involved an Air New Zealand flight from Wellington to Sydney carrying 140 passengers, according to Sky News Australia.

The plane has landed safely but was remaining in place on the tarmac, the report said.

Flight NZ-247 arrived from Wellington at about 5:40 pm local time, with tactical operations unit, paramedics and firefighters all called to the scene, Channel Nine's news website reported.

After the plane was held on the tarmac, Air New Zealand confirmed they were aware of the possibility of a security threat, according to the report.

"We are working with the local authorities and following standard protocols established for such incidents," Captain David Morgan, the airline's chief operational integrity and safety officer, was quoted as saying in a statement.