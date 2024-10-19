Canada announces tariff exemption on Chinese goods

The Canadian federal government said Friday that businesses can now request remission of surtaxes on electric vehicles, steel and aluminum imported from China.

The finance ministry said in a news release that remission will provide relief from surtaxes or refunds of surtaxes already paid to ensure that Canadian industry has sufficient time to adjust supply chains.

Remission would also apply to potential surtaxes on critical manufacturing sector products, it added, noting that the federal government will consider the appropriate duration of remission.

In October, Canada implemented a suite of tariffs on Chinese imports, including a 100 percent surtax on Chinese-made EVs and a 25 percent surtax on steel and aluminum.