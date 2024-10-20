News / World

Netanyahu says assassination attempt on him 'a bitter mistake'

Xinhua
  08:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-20
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Saturday that "Iran's agents who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake."
Reuters

Israeli Home Front Command soldiers walk down a street in Caesarea, Israel, on October 19, 2024, following a drone attack from Lebanon towards Israel amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Saturday that "Iran's agents who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake."

He referred to the drone launch from Lebanon, aimed at his private residence in the northern town of Caesarea earlier in the day.

The drone eventually hit another house in the town, with no casualties, and the prime minister's office noted that Netanyahu and his wife were not in their private home at the time of the attack.

"This will not deter me and Israel from continuing the war of revival against our enemies to ensure our security for generations," Netanyahu added in the statement.

"I tell the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil that anyone who harms the citizens of Israel will pay a heavy price for it. We will continue to eliminate your terrorists, bring back our abductees from Gaza, and return the northern residents to their homes," the prime minister stated.

Netanyahu concluded, "We will achieve all the war goals we have set and change the security reality in our region for generations."

Source: Xinhua
﻿
