China condemns attack on Myanmar consulate

China condemned on Monday an attack on its consulate in Mandalay and urged Myanmar authorities to make every effort to arrest the perpetrators, a spokesperson of its foreign ministry said.

A blast at 5pm on Saturday caused no casualties but partially damaged the consulate premises, the ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, told a regular news conference.

China has lodged "serious representations" with authorities in Myanmar, calling for a thorough investigation and every effort to severely punish the perpetrators according to law, Lin said.

The Chinese consulate recently issued a reminder to all its citizens, businesses and groups in Myanmar to take heed of the security situation and adopt necessary precautions, he added.

