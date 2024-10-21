﻿
News / World

8 dead, 18 missing in ferry accident in southern Myanmar

Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0
At least eight people have died with 18 others missing and 11 hospitalized over injury after a passenger ferry capsized in southern Myanmar.
Xinhua
At least eight people have died with 18 others missing and 11 hospitalized over injury after a passenger ferry capsized in southern Myanmar, an official from the Myeik Fire Services Department told Xinhua on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred in Palaw Township of Myeik District in Tanintharyi Region, around 9:15 pm local time on Sunday, he said.

The accident was caused by a strong whirlpool, which flipped the ferry, he added.

"We are having difficulty obtaining further information due to poor weather conditions and Internet connectivity in the area," he said.

The number of deaths and missing persons may increase as rescue and search operations are still underway, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
