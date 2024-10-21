﻿
News / World

Construction of 20 school buildings begins in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0
Local authorities have launched the construction of 20 school buildings in the capital and districts of southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province.
Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0

Local authorities have launched the construction of 20 school buildings in the capital and districts of southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, the provincial culture and information department said in a statement Monday.

Funded by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the buildings will be built at a cost of 178 million afghani (about 2.7 million US dollars) on the outskirts of the province's capital and in 11 districts, the statement added.

In another development, the Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Education has begun the reconstruction work of 12 school buildings in the eastern Nuristan province, the ministry reported.

As part of the efforts to rebuild war-torn Afghanistan, the Afghan caretaker government has launched numerous development and infrastructure projects, calling on national and international enterprises to invest and create job opportunities for the poverty-stricken Afghan people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     