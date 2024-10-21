Construction of 20 school buildings begins in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Local authorities have launched the construction of 20 school buildings in the capital and districts of southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, the provincial culture and information department said in a statement Monday.

Funded by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the buildings will be built at a cost of 178 million afghani (about 2.7 million US dollars) on the outskirts of the province's capital and in 11 districts, the statement added.

In another development, the Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Education has begun the reconstruction work of 12 school buildings in the eastern Nuristan province, the ministry reported.

As part of the efforts to rebuild war-torn Afghanistan, the Afghan caretaker government has launched numerous development and infrastructure projects, calling on national and international enterprises to invest and create job opportunities for the poverty-stricken Afghan people.