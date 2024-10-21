US defense secretary Lloyd Austin visits Ukraine
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived here on Monday, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.
During his visit, Austin is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
The two parties will discuss the US military support for Ukraine next year.
The trip marks Austin's fourth visit to Ukraine as the secretary of defense.
