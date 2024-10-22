Xi arrives in Russia's Kazan for BRICS Summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit.
Russian officials greeted Xi at the airport. Guards of honor lined up on both sides of a red carpet to salute the Chinese leader, and Russian youths dressed in national costumes welcomed him with traditional courtesy.
A Russian fighter jet was seen escorting Xi's plane.
