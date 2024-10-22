﻿
News / World

Xi arrives in Russia's Kazan for BRICS Summit

Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit.
Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
Xi arrives in Russia's Kazan for BRICS Summit
Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony at Kazan Airport upon his arrival to participate in the BRICS summit, Russia October 22.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit.

Russian officials greeted Xi at the airport. Guards of honor lined up on both sides of a red carpet to salute the Chinese leader, and Russian youths dressed in national costumes welcomed him with traditional courtesy.

A Russian fighter jet was seen escorting Xi's plane.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     