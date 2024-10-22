﻿
Xi says China, Russia find right way for neighboring major countries to get along with each other

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Russia have found the right way for neighboring major countries to get along with each other.
Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia October 22.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Russia have found the right way for neighboring major countries to get along with each other which features non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party.

In his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi said China-Russia relations have come a long way, and made a series of pioneering achievements.

Xi arrived in Kazan earlier in the day for the 16th BRICS Summit.

