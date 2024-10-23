﻿
News / World

E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills 1, sickens dozens in US

Reuters
  09:03 UTC+8, 2024-10-23       0
One person has died and dozens were sickened from E. coli infections linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers in 10 states, the US Centers for Disease Control said.
Reuters
  09:03 UTC+8, 2024-10-23       0
E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills 1, sickens dozens in US
Reuters

A sign is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in US on March 17, 2020.

One person has died and dozens were sickened from E. coli infections linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers in 10 states, the US Centers for Disease Control said on Tuesday.

Shares of the company were down about 6 percent in extended trading after the CDC said 49 people were sickened by the E. coli O157:H7 strain, which can cause serious illness and is perhaps most often associated with a 1993 outbreak that killed four children who ate undercooked hamburgers at Jack in the Box restaurants.

Everyone interviewed has reported eating at McDonald's before their illness started, and most mentioned eating a Quarter Pounder hamburger, according to the CDC.

The specific ingredient linked to the illness has not yet been identified but investigators are focused on fresh, slivered onions and fresh beef patties, the CDC said.

Most of the illnesses were reported in Colorado and Nebraska.

"The initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers," McDonald's North America Chief Supply Chain Officer Cesar Piña said in a statement.

McDonald's has proactively removed the slivered onions and beef patties used for the Quarter Pounder hamburgers from stores in the affected states while the investigation continues, the company informed the CDC.

Top US food safety attorney Bill Marler, who represented a victim in the Jack in the Box outbreak, said onions are the most likely source of contamination and have been linked to prior E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks.

Beef seems unlikely, because those outbreaks have become uncommon due to food safety measures, said Marler, a founder of Marler Clark in Seattle.

"You'd have to have multiple restaurants under-cooking the meat," said Marler, who expects to see more cases reported in the outbreak.

McDonald's is temporarily removing the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the impacted area, including Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, it said in a statement, adding it was working with suppliers to replenish supply in the coming week.

Symptoms for E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     