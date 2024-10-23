Terrorist attack at Turkish aerospace company results in casualties

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Wednesday that a terrorist attack at the production facility of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc in Ankara resulted in casualties.

The Turkish minister said on social media platform X that deaths and wounded were found at the site after the attack.

Explosions and gunshots were heard at TUSAS, an Istanbul-based IHA news agency reported.

The report said that security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.