Turkey identifies male attacker involved in terrorist attack on aerospace company

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Thursday the identity of one of the attackers involved in the terrorist attack on the facilities of Turkish aerospace company TUSAS in Ankara.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya identified the male attacker as Ali Orek, codenamed Rojger, allegedly a member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party. He added that the identification of the female attacker is still underway.

Five people were killed and 22 others injured when the two attackers targeted a TUSAS facility in Ankara on Wednesday. Yerlikaya stated on Wednesday that the attack was likely carried out by the PKK.

TUSAS is a major defense and aviation company in Turkey. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other defense equipment.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.