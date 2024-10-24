﻿
Qatar Airways suspends flights to Iraq, Iran, Lebanon due to regional conflicts

  21:58 UTC+8, 2024-10-24
Qatar Airways announced on Thursday the temporary suspension of flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, along with operational adjustments for flights to Jordan.
Qatar Airways announced on Thursday the temporary suspension of flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, along with operational adjustments for flights to Jordan.

"Due to the current situation in the Middle East region, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon until further notice," the airline noted.

Additionally, the airline said that flights to Jordanian capital Amman will operate "during daylight hours only."

The decision follows escalating regional conflicts, with Israel conducting strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, and pledging retaliation for an Iranian missile attack on October 1.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
