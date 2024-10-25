4 astronauts return to Earth after being delayed by Boeing's problems and hurricane
17:58 UTC+8, 2024-10-25 0
Four astronauts returned to Earth on Friday after being delayed by Boeing's problems and Hurricane Milton, media reports said.
17:58 UTC+8, 2024-10-25 0
Four astronauts returned to Earth on Friday after being delayed by Boeing's problems and Hurricane Milton, media reports said.
The return of the three Americans and one Russian was initially scheduled for two months ago, but issues with Boeing's new Starliner capsule and Hurricane Milton caused a delay in their homecoming.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports