Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

The Israeli military launched three airstrikes on different areas in Dahieh in southern Beirut Thursday night, local TV channel al-Jadeed reported.

The first two airstrikes targeted the Chouaifet El Aamroussieh area, while the last and most powerful strike was directed at Haret Hreik.

TV footage showed plumes of black smoke rising from the targeted points.

The airstrikes occurred shortly after Israel issued warnings for people to evacuate the areas being targeted.

The Israeli army has been conducting extensive attacks against Lebanon since late September in an escalation with Hezbollah. Earlier this month, the Israeli army initiated a ground operation in southern Lebanon.