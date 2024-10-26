﻿
News / World

China to further promote military-to-military relations with Vietnam: senior military official

Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0
Zhang met respectively with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, Vietnamese president, and Pham Minh Chinh, Vietnamese prime minister.
Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0

China will further promote the sound and steady development of military-to-military relations with Vietnam, said Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, during his visit to Vietnam from Thursday to Saturday.

Zhang met respectively with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, Vietnamese president, and Pham Minh Chinh, Vietnamese prime minister.

Vietnam bears in mind China's help in its struggle for national independence and socialist construction, said To Lam, adding that his country regards the development of friendly relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy.

Vietnam always firmly abides by the one-China policy, he said.

Noting that bilateral defense relations have taken new steps, Lam expressed hopes to further deepen practical cooperation, enhance strategic mutual trust, work together to cope with threats and challenges, and jointly safeguard regional and world peace and stability.

Zhang said China cherishes the traditional friendship between the two parties, countries and militaries.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to fully implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, and keep strengthening exchanges and cooperation in fields like politics, economy, security and culture, Zhang said.

China will further promote the sound and steady development of military-to-military relations with Vietnam to support the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future to a new level, he added.

During the visit, Zhang also held talks with Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang, exchanging views on the international and regional situation and relations between the two militaries. They witnessed the signing of agreements on strengthening defense cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     