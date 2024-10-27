﻿
Tropical storm Trami's death toll in Philippines climbs to 90, 36 missing

Xinhua
  12:03 UTC+8, 2024-10-27       0
The death toll from tropical storm Trami that slammed into the Philippines this week has risen to 90, with at least 36 still missing.
Xinhua
  12:03 UTC+8, 2024-10-27       0
Tropical storm Trami's death toll in Philippines climbs to 90, 36 missing
Reuters

Philippine Coast Guard personnel evacuate residents after flood waters rose due to heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Trami in Camarines Sur, Philippines, on October 24, 2024.

The death toll from tropical storm Trami that slammed into the Philippines this week has risen to 90, with at least 36 still missing, due to massive flooding and landslides, the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

The NDRRMC said Trami impacted over 5.7 million people across 16 regions across the Southeast Asian country.

Trami, the 11th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, barrelled across the Philippines, leaving a trail of destruction with disastrous flooding and landslides on Luzon island, particularly in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions, and areas in the central and southern Philippines.

Authorities are still searching for the 36 missing people who were either buried in landslides or washed away by the floods.

The Philippine Coast Guard said Trami also stranded over 8,000 people at seaports.

Two days after Trami exited the Philippines on Friday, disaster victims are still desperately waiting for food and clean water.

Some victims forced to leave their flooded houses at the height of the flooding started returning to their homes as the flood receded on Saturday.

Trami's estimated damage to infrastructure was 825 million pesos (US$14 million), while damage to agriculture was 1.432 billion pesos.

An average of 20 typhoons lash the Philippines yearly.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
