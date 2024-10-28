﻿
Volkswagen plans to close at least 3 plants in Germany: media

  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
German automotive giant Volkswagen plans to close at least three plants in Germany and cut tens of thousands of jobs, head of the group's works council said Monday.
German automotive giant Volkswagen plans to close at least three plants in Germany and cut tens of thousands of jobs, head of the group's works council said Monday, following the company's communication of these plans to employees.

All Volkswagen plants in Germany will be affected by these plans, with remaining locations also expected to downsize, Daniela Cavallo has confirmed. She shared this information at an employee event in Wolfsburg, Volkswagen's headquarters, though no further details were provided, according to the German Press Agency.

Volkswagen operates 10 plants for its main brand in Germany, employing around 120,000 people. The company announced in early September that plant closures and mass layoffs can no longer be ruled out to cope with rising costs.

