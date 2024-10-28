﻿
News / World

Japan's ruling coalition loses majority in lower house

Xinhua
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner Komeito fell short of the majority threshold.
Xinhua
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
Japan's ruling coalition loses majority in lower house
Reuters

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to the media at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) headquarters on October 27, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.

Following Japan's general election on Sunday, the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner Komeito fell short of the majority threshold, bringing political uncertainty to an economy that is already facing an array of challenges.

The LDP and Komeito got a total of 215 of the 465 seats in the powerful chamber of parliament, below the 233 seats needed for the majority. The LDP alone won 191 seats, much less than the 247 seats it held prior to the election.

In contrast, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party significantly increased its representation, rising from 98 seats before the election to 148 seats.

The result is largely in line with media forecasts as public outrage over the LDP's funding scandal persisted. The last time the coalition lost a majority was in 2009.

Following the poor showing, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced plans to seek cooperation from other parties with whom his administration shares policy alignment, aiming to stabilize his government, according to public broadcaster NHK.

A total of 1,344 candidates ran in the country's 50th House of Representatives election, more than the 1,051 in the last such election in 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     